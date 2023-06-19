SAN DIEGO — Teamsters Local 683 has reached a resolution to their strike against Transdev and many MTS buses were seen back on South Bay roads Monday.

But while many buses are moving again, not all of the strikes have been resolved, as Teamsters Local 542 is still in its 29th day on strike.

“As far as how it feels for us to be out here and them going back, I think it fuels our fire,” said Matthew Snyder with Teamsters Local 542.

About 210 union workers have blocked traffic to the paratransit system, demanding pay increases closer in line compared to other bus driving unions.

While riders are skeptical of the bus routes, they are happy to see the familiar red vehicles swinging into position with its doors opening wide.

“He’s here and I’m going to be soon on my way to Plaza Bonita. I am pleased,” said LJ, a longtime MTS rider from Chula Vista. “Friday I wasn’t. I jumped right back on the trolley and started heading for home.”

Transdev, the company contracted to provide drivers to MTS, has offered a new contract, but it was rejected over the weekend. Now, union workers could start to picket other bus yards and other union workers would most likely honor the strike, which could shutdown the bus system once again.