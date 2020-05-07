Some local businesses push to get back to work

SAN DIEGO — Some area businesses are pushing state and local leaders to allow more businesses to reopen.

In a news conference Wednesday, City Councilman Scott Sherman called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow San Diego County to streamline the Phase 2 process to allow more people to get back to work.

“San Diego County has done a great job in flattening the curve and not overloading our healthcare system,” Sherman said, “Now, it’s more important than ever to allow people to back to supporting their families.”

On Monday, Newsom said some “low risk” retail stores could reopen later this week if they are able to meet certain standards and adhere to restrictions. Newsom repeatedly has touted a four-phase reopening plan for California. Some parts of Phase 2 are expected to be rolled out yet this week.

The last of the four phases includes reopening what Newsom has called “the highest-risk parts of our economy,” such as live sports, concerts and conventions.

But it’s not happening fast enough, some say.

Some like Phil Pace, the owner and founder of Phil’s BBQ in San Diego, said his restaurant has survived in recent weeks by filling takeout and delivery orders, but he says it’s still not enough.

“Some of these places should have the opportunity to at least open,” Pace said. “We all know our safety guidelines to keep the community safe.”

County leaders have raised caution about reopening the economy too soon, saying the threat of the coronavirus remains present. On Wednesday, county officials reported 159 new positive tests and eight deaths, raising the county totals to 4,319 cases and 158 deaths.