SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Airport is packed as people rush back home after the holidays.

Airport officials are warning passengers to check with their airlines and give themselves extra time. They say Jan. 2 and 3 are expected to be some of the busiest travel days.

About 800,000 passengers are expected at San Diego International Airport between Dec. 22 and Jan. 3, so passengers pack your patience.

“Now, we’re getting ready to return and we actually have a flight tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. and we changed it to today at 6:15 p.m., and it is delayed,” passenger Brucy Pileggi said.

What is further complicating travel is a fuel pipeline leak near Los Angeles that serves San Diego. Kinder Morgan, who runs that pipeline, says the impacted pipeline segment was isolated and shut down but doesn’t expect pipeline service to return until Tuesday.

“Yeah, we’re hoping. We want to get back on and hoping to get back home,” Pileggi said.

The fuel issues have delayed some flights, but it is nowhere near the level of last week’s Southwest Airlines cancelations.

“We’ve had some delays but for the most part people, with all of last week’s flight cancelations, those flights have been, many of them have been rebooked. We’re not seeing as many cancelations. Some delays but not as many cancelations,” said Nicole Hall of the San Diego International Airport.

This family was stuck in Denver because of last week’s cancelations. They decided to drive to San Diego to make it in time for Christmas.

“So we just gave up and we rented a car and drove all the way from Denver so 15 hours in the car. Kids were troopers,” passenger Ian Stewart said. “They did a great job.”

Now, they are returning home after a longer and more exhausting trip than they expected.

“It’s been ok,” Stewart said. “We’re taking a red eye tonight. We did switch to United because we didn’t trust Southwest really so we switched to United. So taking a red eye home tonight and be in D.C. at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.”

According to FlightAware, there have been 6 cancelations and 180 delays at San Diego International Airport so far.