Encinitas businesses start to comply with health order after warning

ENCINITAS — Some restaurants in Encinitas appeared to be heeding warnings after a phone call from the city threatening action if onsite dining continues.

“We want the numbers to go down,” Encinitas Cafe owner Debbie Zinniger said.

The city said if businesses continue to defy restrictions, their encroachment permits could be suspended. The permits allow businesses to offer outdoor dining in city right-of-ways, including sidewalks, streets and parking spots.

“We can’t have our local businesses using the city street to violate the county health order,” Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said.

The warning from the city came after restaurants along the Pacific Coast Highway in the heart of Encinitas continued to serve customers onsite through the weekend.

Agents with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and sheriff’s deputies have focused for months on educating businesses about restrictions rather than handing out citations. FOX 5 learned four citations have been issued in the county since July.

The city said restaurant owners who continue to defy the health order could also face fines. Code enforcement officers were told to contact businesses last week to seek voluntary compliance. The warnings seemed to finally hit a chord with some business owners Monday.

“Outside has been huge for us, it’s been a lifesaver,” Zinniger said, adding that she will shut her doors until COVID-19 cases fall, as she hopes to get to utilize outdoor dining for years to come.