SAN DIEGO — High winds and a chance of snow are prompting some East County schools to either close or start late on Thursday, education officials said.

The Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed due to high winds, which can create travel challenges for large vehicles like school buses, Elizabeth Cox with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) said in a news release.

The Warner Unified School District will start late at 9:30 a.m. due to a chance of snow early in the morning, per the SDCOE. Parents/caregivers should know that all bus stops will run 90 minutes later than the regular time, and they are asked not to drop students off before 8:30 a.m.

The SDCOE offers real-time updates via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” Cox said.