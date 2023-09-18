A fire broke out in a solar battery storage container in Valley Center on Sept. 18, 2023. (SkyFOX)

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A fire that erupted Monday inside a solar battery storage container has prompted nearby buildings to evacuate in Valley Center, authorities said.

The blaze occurred around 5 p.m. at 29465 Valley Center Rd (Terra-Gen Energy Storage System), according to Valley Center Fire Protection District.

SkyFOX was over the location where smoke could be seen spewing from the storage container.

As of 6:39 p.m., an evacuation order is in place for residents in the shaded area (purple signifies evacuation order while yellow signifies general emergency) found below.

An evacuation order is in place in Valley Center due to a solar battery storage container fire on Sept. 18, 2023. (San Diego County Emergency Site)

The temporary evacuation point is at Valley Center High School at 31322 Cole Grade Road, per the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Valley Center Rd, between Cole Grande Rd and Sunset Rd, has also been closed due to the fire. First responders advise the public to avoid the area for several hours.

Terra-Gen, a renewable energy developer, told FOX 5 Monday evening that the facility’s design systems are keeping the incident contained.

“A Joint Information Center (JIC) is established and will be located at Valley Center Community Center, 28246 Lilac Road in Valley Center adjacent to the Valley Center Fire Station,” the company added.

The blaze is the second Terra-Gen fire in Valley Center since April 2022, according to community officials.

Check back for updates on this developing story.