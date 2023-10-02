SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities were able to deem a social media threat toward San Marcos Elementary School as not credible.

The threat was posted by an unknown person Sunday on the San Marcos Elementary School’s X, formerly known as Twitter, about a shooting scheduled to happen at the school, Sgt. Agustin Rosas with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Monday.

During the investigation, detectives found the original post from X came from a home in San Marcos, according to law enforcement. Authorities determined the school threat was not credible.

The sheriff’s department said they have not brought anyone into custody at this time.

On Monday, deputies patrolled San Marcos Elementary School before and after school “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The safety of our school children is a priority for the Sheriff’s Department and we take all such threats seriously,” Rosas said.

If anyone hears threats or even potential violence, they can always approach the sheriff’s department’s school resource deputies or call the Anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.