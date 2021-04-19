SoCal Taco Fest returns to Waterfront Park in October

SAN DIEGO — SoCal Taco Fest will return to San Diego’s Waterfront Park this October.

Organizers announced Monday that the festival featuring 25 Southern California taco shops will take place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on October 23. A host of local and national musicians are performing this year, including Flo Rida.

Other entertainment includes live Lucha Libre wrestling by the Baja Stars, Chihuahua races and beauty pageant supported by Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, the Del Real Foods Culinary Stage and the popular Corralejo Margarita Cantina with a live DJ and custom-crafted margaritas.

Tickets to the festival and all entertainment are $30. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $125, which include a VIP gate entrance, four beverage tickets, VIP bar, complimentary taco and nacho bar, VIP viewing lounge, front row access to the music stage and private executive restrooms.

Organizers said SoCal Taco Fest will adhere to all local, county and state COVID-19 guidelines. Find more information about the festival and tickets on the event website.