SoCal salon owners call for exemption from public health order

VISTA — Dozens of salon owners took to the streets Monday to demand their businesses be exempt from San Diego County’s public health order. Right now, it prohibits them from operating indoors.

“We are a little mind blown that we got shut down again,” Regina Gregory, who works at Hellbent for Hair Beauty Parlor in Vista, said.

Drivers blew their horns in support of Gregory and other workers as they lined the street, but the owners and stylists were disappointed to hear the governor didn’t mention any change to the status of salons in his Monday news conference.

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed San Diego County could be removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list as early as Tuesday after solid strides in cutting infection rates.

Some salon owners pointed to outdoor restaurants serving people without masks on, with groups eating close together. They said they believe getting a haircut inside is far safer.

“It’s just crazy because we are one of the safest industries,” Gregory of Hellbent for Hair said. “We go 1,600 hours to learn sanitation and disinfection.”

Some salons and barbershops across the county have threatened to open without consent if they don’t get an exemption. How many salons plan to disobey the heath order is not clear.

“It is hard. It is an emotional roller coaster to say the least,” Seven Salon owner Ashley Stewart said. “There is no reason we should be closed, and there is no reason someone should lose their business because of this.”