SoCal man who died counting bighorn sheep in Borrego heat ID’d

An overlook of the Anza Borrego desert valley with Salton Sea in the far distance is seen on February 28, 2017 near the desert town of Borrego Springs, California. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday released the name of a 68-year-old Los Angeles-area man who died last weekend during an outing with a volunteer group counting bighorn sheep amid scorching heat in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

A hiker found Donald White of Culver City in medical distress in the area of Borrego Palm Canyon Trail shortly after noon Saturday and made a 911 call to report the emergency, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics arrived to find White unconscious and unresponsive. After trying in vain to revive him, the personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The temperature in nearby Borrego Springs reached 116 degrees on Saturday.

A ruling on the cause of White’s death was on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.