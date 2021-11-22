SoCal man accused of stealing from Ralphs found with $9,000 of unopened liquor in vehicle

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday said they’ve arrested a man who was found with about 100 bottles of stolen liquor worth more than $9,000 in his vehicle.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called about 9:10 a.m. to the Ralphs store on 4S Commons Drive in the 4S Ranch area. There, they learned an adult man had stolen several bottles of liquor before leaving the area in a silver Mercedes with no license plate, deputies said.

Later, sheriff’s Deputy Tae Lee spotted a vehicle matching that description driving east on Rancho Bernardo Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle, which was reported as having bottles of liquor “in plain sight,” according to the department.

The vehicle’s 19-year-old driver, Georgion Lovesmith, admitted to deputies that he’d stolen from Ralphs and was arrested, the department said. Officials from Ralphs said that most of the unopened bottles in the car were from their stories.

Escondido police also responded to Lovesmith’s arrest as deputies say they were investigating several similar thefts that happened in the city.

Lovesmith, a Los Angeles resident, has been arrested in several other incidents in San Diego and Los Angeles, deputies said. He was out of jail on bail from an arrest in October. He currently is jailed at the Vista Detention Facility on a $100,000 bail, jail records show.