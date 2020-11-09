Snow causes some East County schools to shift to online learning

EAST COUNTY — Some East County schools will shift to online learning while class is canceled at Julian Union High because of snowfall and more cold temperatures expected Monday.

The San Diego County Office of Education said in a news release Sunday that students in the Julian Union Elementary School District and the Warner Unified School District will participate in distance learning Monday.

Julian Union High will have a snow day with a scheduled makeup day at the end of the school year, officials said.

Full message from the San Diego County Office of Education:

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts.

Due to snow in the forecast tonight and predicted freezing temperatures tomorrow, schools in the following districts will shift to distance learning for all students on Monday, Nov. 9:

• Julian Union Elementary School District

• Warner Unified School District

Julian Union High School will have a snow day (no distance learning), with a scheduled makeup day to come at the end of the school year.

We will share additional updates as they are available. Follow @SanDiegoCOE on Twitter for real-time updates.”

