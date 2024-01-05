SAN DIEGO — Snoop Dogg is making headlines once again this week. Earlier this week, NBC announced the rapper will be reporting from this summer’s Paris Olympic games. Now, Snoop Dogg announced he’s bringing his ice cream collection to a grocery store near you in San Diego.

The Dr. Bombay Ice Cream collection dropped at Albertsons Cos. grocery stores on Thursday. You can now grab one of six Dr. Bombay Ice Cream original flavors at 27 Albertsons and Vons throughout San Diego County.

You can find those flavors — Bonus Track Brownie, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin’ In the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle — at select grocery stores near you.

Bonus Track Brownie (Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

Rollin’ In the Dough (Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

Iced Out Orange Cream (Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

Tropical Sherbet Swizzle (Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

Syrupy Waffle Sundaze (Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

S’more Vibes (Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

An additional flavor — Fo’ Shizzle Almond Fudge — will drop only on shelves at Albertsons in February 2024, starting at $5.99.

“What makes me excited about selling with new retailers is expanding access to our product,” says Snoop Dogg, in celebration of this milestone for the brand. “Allowing my friends, family, and fans to be able to pick up some Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, a product I am so passionate about, anywhere they are, is what this is all about.”

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream launched in July 2023 under Bosslady Foods in a joint venture between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co.

Visit drbombaysnax.com/find-us/ to find a location that sells Dr. Bombay Ice Cream near you.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the food world. He has had several other business ventures in recent years like his Snoop Cali wine brands, coffee line INDOxyz, his line of Uncle Snoop’s onion edible snacks with TSUMo Snacks, INDOGGO Gin by Snoop Dog, and Snoop Cereal, just to name a few.