November 10, 2022, San Diego, California. Exterior views of the new San Diego State University Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley San Diego

SAN DIEGO — NCAA football is back, and that means a lot of watching, cheering and of course, eating.

Yelp recently named the top ten college stadiums in the U.S. with delicious eats. Snapdragon Stadium, home of the San Diego State Aztecs, made the company’s list.

Located in Mission Valley, the 35,000-seat stadium features foods like The Taco Stand’s homemade tacos, The Crack Shack’s fried chicken sandwiches, Batch & Box’s handmade cookies and Everbowl’s craft acai bowls.

Other vendors serving at Snapdragon Stadium include Sandbar, Best Pizza and Brew, Cali BBQ, Gaglione Brothers and Hodad’s.

“Awesome that all the eateries are San Diego’s famous independent eateries rather than generic stadium food,” Yelper Chun P. said.

“Good variety of food options inside. I love that tonight (10/16/2022) there were also multiple food trucks outside the venue,” Yelper Cari A. added.

This Sunday marks one year since the grand opening of Snapdragon Stadium.

Other stadiums in driving distance to make Yelp’s list were Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Stadium and UCLA’s Rose Bowl Stadium.