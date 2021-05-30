Smuggling boat intercepted by coast guard off Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A smuggling boat was intercepted off the coast of Mission Beach in San Diego Sunday and 17 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

The interception of the boat by the U.S. Coast Guard took place about 12:50 p.m., Border patrol special operations supervisor Jefferey Stephenson told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The vessel was then transported to a San Diego lifeguard station near Quivira Court and Quivira Way in Mission Beach, Stephenson told the newspaper.

The 17 undocumented immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents and then transported to a station for processing, the paper reported.

