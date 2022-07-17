SAN DIEGO — Smoke rose over Otay Mesa and San Diego County’s South Bay Sunday afternoon as several small fires burned near the border.

The fires broke out some time in the late morning, east of the Otay Reservoir, according to Cal Fire San Diego, which shared a map on Twitter. The flames were about a mile-and-a-half south of Otay Lakes Road.

“Multiple small fires” had burned 60 acres in the brush by 1 p.m., officials said. Crews had the blazes 5% contained.

People in the communities of Otay Mesa, Chula Vista and San Ysidro may see smoke, but authorities did not announce any threat to buildings or evacuations.

“Difficult ground access and smoky conditions remain; multiple agencies engaged in the firefight,” a Cal Fire spokesperson wrote.

The agency will publish updates on Twitter using #Border27Fire.

Photojournalist Malik Earnest shared video of the smoke rising from his vantage point on the Eastlake side of the reservoir. The clip showed aircraft helping fight the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.