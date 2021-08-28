Smoke from Riverside wildfire seen around San Diego County

A view of the smoke from Temecula during the Chaparral Fire in Riverside County. (Photo: Devon Thompson/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Thick plumes of smoke from a wildfire northeast of San Diego County in the Cleveland National Forest could be seen widely in the region Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside, and was 20 to 25 acres as of 1:15 p.m.

North County Fire Protection District said that the fire was initially believed to be on Camp Pendleton, but that base firefighters had determined it was outside their jurisdiction. “There is no threat to our district at this time,” the North County fire agency said.

San Diegans reported views of the smoke from the northERN and eastern portions of the region. The blaze came amid 90-plus degree temperatures in the inland North County.

Firefighters named the blaze the Chaparral Fire, though some agencies were using a misspelled hashtag (#ChapparalFire) to share information on Twitter.

