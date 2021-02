OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday night voted unanimously to send elementary students back to campuses next month.

Under the approved plan, students in grades K-5 will be allowed back March 15 in a hybrid model with half days spent in classrooms with some distance instruction when not allowed on campus. Special education students in grades K-5 also are set to return in a hybrid model on March 8.