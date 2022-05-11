SAN DIEGO — Smoke from Wednesday’s brush fire in Laguna Niguel, which authorities say has burned more than 180 acres as well as multiple homes, could be seen from several areas of San Diego County.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the blaze, dubbed as the Coastal Fire, first broke out around 2:45 p.m. in Aliso Woods Canyon.

Aerial footage from FOX 5’s sister station KTLA in Los Angeles showed a number of homes up in flames by the aggressive fire that spread at a rapid pace due to strong winds. Some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes, according to authorities.

The National Weather Service in San Diego tweeted a time-lapse radar map of a smoke plume from the Coastal Fire that could be seen between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “moving southeast with the flow aloft off the coast of San Diego County.”

NWS also posted an image from their office in Rancho Bernardo of smoke aloft around 7:05 p.m.

Fire officials in North County informed residents that smoke may be visible, but that there’s no fire threat to their district.

FOX 5 was able to capture images of smoky skies in Mira Mesa and Kearny Mesa as the sun began to set.

Smoke from the Laguna Niguel fire in Mira Mesa. (KSWB)

Smoke from the Laguna Niguel fire in Kearny Mesa. (KSWB)

No injuries or deaths have been reported at this time in Orange County as firefighters continue to fight the blaze.