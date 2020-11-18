Smaller portions, pre-orders among shopping trends for unusual Thanksgiving

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — Jimbo’s Naturally in Carmel Valley is ready for Thanksgiving.

“We are coming up on the busiest shopping time of the year, so we opened up our pre-orders for turkeys back on Nov. 2, and compared to last year, we’ve seen a tremendous increase,” Kelly Heartford, the marketing director for Jimbo’s, told FOX 5.

The store’s increased quantity of pre-orders for both turkeys and prepared meals also contains a telling observation: this years’ orders have been for smaller birds and smaller portions on average, indicating customers are planning on heeding coronavirus pandemic health warnings and keeping their gatherings small.

While Jimbo’s doesn’t anticipate any shortages specifically for the holiday, some supply shortages have remained since the pandemic started.

“There are a few items that we are having low inventory (and that are) hard for us to source, and that’s spices, flour and rice. We think that’s because so many people are cooking at home,” Heartford explained.

Industry-wide, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days in grocery stores – but this year its projected to be earlier – on Saturday and Sunday.