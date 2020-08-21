Small takes over NAVWAR command

200821-N-UN340-001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 21, 2020). Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William K. Lescher presides virtually over the change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) as Rear Adm. Douglas Small, right, relieved Rear Adm. Christian Becker as Commander NAVWARSYSCOM. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Rear Adm. Douglas Small Friday relieved Rear Adm. Christian Becker of his command of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in a virtual change-of-command ceremony at command headquarters in San Diego.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher served as the presiding officer for the ceremony, attending the event virtually from the Pentagon. During the event, Lescher spoke about Becker’s leadership, a number accomplishments by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command — better known as NAVWAR — team and his confidence in Small to elevate NAVWAR.

“I want to recognize the amazing sailors and Navy civilians who make up this extraordinary command,” said Lescher. “Their exceptional professionalism, expertise and innovation bring a unique skill set needed to meet fleet information warfare requirements. Thank you for all your hard work to rapidly deliver warfighting capabilities from seabed to space.”

Lescher also presented NAVWAR with the Meritorious Unit Commendation award for impactful achievements and distinctive accomplishments made under the leadership of Becker.

Becker reflected on his time at NAVWAR, thanked his family and emphasized the driving force behind NAVWAR’s success: “its people.”

“As NAVWAR commander, I have had the privilege to lead a world-class command with a world-class workforce, dedicated to delivering the most advanced capabilities to the warfighter,” he said. “I am extremely proud to have served alongside such great professionals these past three and half years, and the 20 years prior to that. I wish Adm. Small and this tremendous Navy command the very best success going forward.”

As Becker’s flag was lowered and Small’s flag raised, Small became NAVWAR’s commander, responsible for leading a workforce of more than 11,000 civilian and military personnel who design, develop and deploy advanced communications and information capabilities for the Navy.

“The talent and dedication across the command is exceptional, and I am confident with your support and unmatched technical competence that together, we will make certain that NAVWAR continues to develop platforms that pace evolving technologies and threats while delivering unparalleled capability to the warfighter for years to come,” Small said.

Small is coming to NAVWAR after serving as the program executive officer for Integrated Warfare Systems in Washington, D.C. A native of Birchwood, Wisconsin, Small received a B.S. in physics degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a doctorate in Ph.D. from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.