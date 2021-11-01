Small South Bay brush fire scorches trees near regional park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A small vegetation fire ignited Monday afternoon in a brushy area at the edge of the Otay Valley Regional Park in Chula Vista.

Firefighters reported the blaze was burning at 3461 Main St. near the Otay River. Video from SkyFOX at 4 p.m. showed light plumes of white smoke emanating upward from the brush with fire personnel seen on the ground dousing the flames with water to get it under control.

About 4:10 p.m., crews were seen attempting to knock down flames that had fully engulfed a tree.

It is not yet known how the fire began.

