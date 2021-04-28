Small quake shakes East County overnight

A map from USGS shows the areas where shaking could be felt after a 3.5-magnitude quake in East County April 28. (Photo: USGS)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A mild earthquake struck in rural East County early Wednesday morning and light shaking was felt across the San Diego region.

The quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, struck shortly before 4 a.m. Its epicenter was roughly 6 miles south of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 4.3 miles, according to a computer- generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could be felt across San Diego County, including in Poway, San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, Alpine and Jamul.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.