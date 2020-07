JAMUL, Calif. — A small plane landed in a grassy area of Jamul Wednesday evening, and neither occupants were hurt, authorities said.

The aircraft landed off state Route 94, southeast of Jamul Casino, Cal Fire San Diego said shortly before 9 p.m. in a tweet.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @SDSheriff of a plane down off Highway 94, southeast of Jamul Casino in Jamul. Both occupants unharmed; resources remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/qgjEzzNyAa — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2020

