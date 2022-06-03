OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The pilot of a small skydiving plane crashed near the highway in Oceanside Friday afternoon, police said, just months after a plane with the same company went down in the area.

The aircraft crashed a short distance from the Oceanside Municipal Airport, near Foussat Road and state Route 76, around 1:50 p.m. Crews from Oceanside Fire Department sent multiple units, including an air ambulance, to help any victims, according to emergency logs.

FOX 5 arrived at the scene to see medics treating at least one injured person on the ground. A small airplane sat a short distance away with a smashed propeller and front-end. It came to a rest on its nose with its tail in the air.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was taken to the hospital, but several ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles were still on scene.

Oceanside Police Department confirmed in a tweet that “an aircraft lost altitude” near the airport but provided no further details. “Please avoid the area at this time,” a spokesperson wrote.

A logo on the side of the plane identified it as a GoJump skydiving aircraft. Another plane with that company, which has an office located at the nearby airstrip, crashed in the same area just a few months prior.

In that case, a Cessna Caravan went down near the runway on Feb. 24 and left two men hospitalized. A U.S. Marine was on his way home from Camp Pendleton when he saw that crash, running across the freeway and jumping in to help.

