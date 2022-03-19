SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Cal Fire are currently investigating a small plane crash near the El Capitan Reservoir in East County, authorities said.

First responders said the small plane that crashed on March 19, 2022 near El Capitan Reservoir in East County was carrying three passengers, but none were reported injured. (Cal Fire)

A call came into the sheriff’s department around 4:09 p.m. Saturday for reports of a small plane down about six miles east of the El Capitan Reservoir, according to Lt. Chris Galve. Cal Fire officials told FOX 5 that firefighters found three passengers on board the aircraft, which was located off of Boulder Creek Road.

No injuries were reported by first responders.

With the plane unable to takeoff, Cal Fire says sheriff’s officials are working with the National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration to figure out how to remove the plane.

Fire officials say the plane will likely be removed later Saturday or Sunday.

The cause of the incident is unknown as authorities investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.