SAN DIEGO — A pilot onboard a small plane was taken to a hospital Saturday after the aircraft crashed at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport, authorities said.

The crash happened on the northwest corner of the airfield in Kearny Mesa, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said on Twitter.

Hazardous material teams from the City and County of San Diego responded due to fuel on the field, SDFD said.

The pilot was the only person onboard. No details about their condition were immediately available.

No one on the ground was injured, fire officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.