Small fire extinguished near Barona Casino

LAKESIDE (CNS) – A small brush fire charred about five to eight acres Sunday about two miles north of Barona Casino, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. Sunday off Wildcat Canyon Road, Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said.

Fire crews from various agencies working on the ground, with the aid of two air tankers and two helicopters, stopped the forward movement of the fire in about 40 minutes, the captain said.

Firefighters were remaining in the area for mop-up operations, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

