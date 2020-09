SAN DIEGO — A small fire has caused the closure of all southbound traffic on Fairmont Avenue in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood.

San Diego Police Department said a 1/4-acre fire was burning near the 4600 block of Fairmont Avenue. San Diego Fire Department got the fire out but they are expected to be on scene for about an hour.

Southbound lanes in the 4600 block of Fairmont Avenue are closed and traffic delays are expected in the area.

Traffic alert:



Due to a 1/4 acre brush fire ALL SOUTHBOUND traffic on 4600 block of Fairmont Ave is closed. Traffic on Fairmont Ave. is beginning to back up to Interstate 8.



The fire is out and @SDFD is cleaning up. This closure is expected to last one hour. pic.twitter.com/bvarOuiNBi — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 12, 2020