SAN DIEGO – The owner of a hauling company is without work for the foreseeable future after four of his vehicles were vandalized in Bay Ho, according to the man impacted.

Armando, the owner of a small hauling and demolition business told FOX 5 that San Diego Police officers arrived at his home at 3:30 a.m. Sunday to alert him that four vehicles belonging to him were vandalized.

His vehicles were parked in the 3200 to 3400 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd in Bay Ho, that’s where he confirmed to police that they were his.

Once they all arrived at the vehicles the windows were shattered and cracked. The damage cost is estimated at around $3,000, according to Armando.

Armando said his business has very few resources and has at least 8 people working for him. It will take approximately one week to fix the vehicles.

San Diego Police does not have surveillance video, but anyone who was near the 3200-3400 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd around the time of 3 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Sunday is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.