Small brush fire ignited by flames that ripped through rural East County home

JAMUL, Calif. – A rural East County home was completely destroyed Tuesday in a fire that started on the property and spread to nearby vegetation before crews got it under control, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the property located in the 17300 block of Lyons Creek Road in the Lyons Valley area, Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Frank Lococo told OnScene.TV. The blaze, dubbed the Lyons Fire, scorched about an acre of land, tearing through the home as well as at least one vehicle and a trailer on the property.

Crews were able to stop the spread of the fire with the help of fire engines, water tenders, helicopters and fixed-wing air-tankers, Lococo said.

All residents were able to make it out of the home and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies evacuated three nearby properties, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No injuries were reported to people or animals, according to Lococo.

In a tweet, Cal Fire San Diego said firefighters will continue working in the area “over the next several hours.”