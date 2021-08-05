Crews make quick work of brush fire in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Crews quickly extinguished a brush fire that broke out in Balboa Park Thursday afternoon.

The fire erupted in a canyon area near the 2800 block of Pershing Drive, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Fire officials dubbed the blaze the “Morley Fire” for its close proximity to Morley Field. The fire was burning about a half-mile south of the Morley Field Disc Golf Course.

Just before 1:15 p.m., officials said the fire’s growth had been stopped.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Fast work by SDFD firefighters. No damage to any buildings; just brush was burned. #morleyfire pic.twitter.com/Fw82Wocx7L — SDFD (@SDFD) August 5, 2021