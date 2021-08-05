Crews make quick work of brush fire in Balboa Park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Crews quickly extinguished a brush fire that broke out in Balboa Park Thursday afternoon.

The fire erupted in a canyon area near the 2800 block of Pershing Drive, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Fire officials dubbed the blaze the “Morley Fire” for its close proximity to Morley Field. The fire was burning about a half-mile south of the Morley Field Disc Golf Course.

Just before 1:15 p.m., officials said the fire’s growth had been stopped.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News