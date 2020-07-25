Slow warming forecast in San Diego County for next few days

Slow warming is expected over the next few days as a persistent low pressure system over San Diego County yields to higher pressure, weather forecasters said Saturday. (Drone 5)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Slow warming is expected over the next few days as a persistent low pressure system over San Diego County yields to higher pressure, weather forecasters said Saturday.

The high temperature along the coast is forecast to be 72 degrees, with overnight lows 58-63. Highs in the western valleys are expected to be 76- 81, with temps of 83-88 near the foothills and overnight lows of 56-61.

A slowly thinning marine layer over coastal and western valley areas with less extensive night and morning low clouds are forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Some higher level moisture will drift in from the south, possibly resulting in afternoon clouds over the mountains, but any monsoonal moisture looks to remain well to the east.

The marine layer will finally exit the county on Monday when the onshore winds will be a bit more breezy, bringing gusty conditions along the coast, through the mountains and down along the desert slopes, the weather service said. The wind speeds don’t look quite high enough to consider issuing a wind advisory.

By Tuesday, a strong subtropical ridge over the southern plains will begin to gradually expand into the Southwest, which will help to steer the remnants of Tropical Storm Hanna, forecast to reach hurricane level before landfall along the southern Texas coast, into the mountainous terrain of Nuevo Leon and Coahuila in Northeastern Mexico.

The high-pressure ridge will bring a slow warmup for Southern California on Tuesday through next week.

“Temperatures will gradually rise above normal by Wednesday and continuing most likely into next weekend,” the NWS said.