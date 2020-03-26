‘Slow, steady progress’ for Chula Vista councilman with coronavirus

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Steve Padilla, a member of the Chula Vista City Council who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, is in stable condition after he was placed in a hospital’s intensive care unit last week, his daughter said Wednesday.

Padilla’s daughter, Ashleigh, said in a message that Padilla was still on a ventilator but was showing signs of progress as he continued to battle the virus.

“My dad is a fighter, and he’s fighting through this — with the help of amazing doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are caring for him,” his daughter said. “We’re hopeful that he’s reached a turning point and will be home soon.”

A former mayor of Chula Vista, Padilla currently represents Chula Vista’s 3rd District and is the chair of the California Coastal Commission.