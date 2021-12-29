Slight increase in San Diego County gas prices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.626.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 4.4 cents less than one month ago, and $1.40 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped 4.4 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012, because of lower demand and reduced oil prices.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

