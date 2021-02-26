Slain teacher to be honored Saturday

SAN DIEGO — Friends, family and community members will come together Saturday to honor a Catholic high school teacher who was shot and killed outside his home.

Cathedral Catholic High School invited the community to join them virtually at 10 a.m. as they celebrate the life of Mario Fierro.

Fierro, 37, was a social science teacher at CCHS and served as athletic director at Notre Dame Academy. He was loved by students and staff and had recently gotten engaged to a fellow teacher when he was shot and killed on Feb. 1. The trunk of his car was open, a sign he was headed to CCHS to start his work day.

“(He was) just the best, the best human being — just the best, best person,” said Katie Wilson, a drama teacher at the high school.

CCHS said the memorial for Fierro will start with a prayer service followed by remarks by his family, friends and former student-athletes.