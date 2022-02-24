OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A small plane from the skydiving company GoJump crashed in Oceanside Thursday afternoon, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

The aircraft was a Cessna Caravan and went down near the runway around 12:50 p.m., an employee at the Oceanside Municipal Airport said. Oceanside Fire Department and police officers were called to the scene.

According to the person at the airport, only the pilot was believed to be on board the plane at the time of the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if that person was hurt, but several ambulances could be seen at the scene when FOX 5 arrived.

The plane came to a rest on its nose with its tail sticking up in the air, a few hundred feet from the runway. The propeller on the front of the plane was destroyed.

The airport is located near state Route 76 just south of Camp Pendleton.

GoJump, which has locations in Las Vegas and San Diego County according to its website, was founded in Oceanside and has its office located at the small airport there.

The pilot was returning from a trip at the time of the crash, the employee said. It wasn’t initially evident what caused them to crash.

