Sky-high dining concept proposed in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego-based restaurant group is looking to elevate the dining experience at Balboa Park.

The Balboa Park Star, an upscale observation wheel, was thought up by the Cohn Restaurant Group and pitched to the Balboa Park Committee. The 148-foot wheel would offer a new, socially distanced dining experience for parkgoers for a limited time.

If approved, the temporary fixture would be in place for approximately three months, taking just two weeks to assemble, the restaurant group said. It would be operated by Sky Views of America, the same company which operates the San Diego County Fair’s Grand Wheel.

Thirty-six gondolas would seat up to eight people, according to a report presented to the committee, with a view at the top stretching all the way to the downtown waterfront.

The company said it wanted to offer a new way for people to dine after many restaurants closed down in March due to the pandemic. Safety protocols would be enforced, including mandatory face coverings for passengers and staff. The gondolas also would be sanitized between each use.

“I think it would be really cool to sit and have dinner and see everything,” said Analicia Rodriguez, a visitor to Balboa Park.

“As long as it’s not disruptive to the community here, I think it would definitely be a really cute idea,” another parkgoer told FOX 5.

The proposed Balboa Park Star is still in the very early conceptual stages and nothing is has been approved, a spokesperson with the City of San Diego said. The project will go through an application and permitting process before final approval and will be discussed at future Balboa Park Committee meetings.