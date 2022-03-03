SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – San Diego County sheriff’s investigators Thursday released sketches of two men who authorities believe have been trying to lure children.

Detectives say the men were involved in at least one of the two reported incidents that took place between Feb. 17 and Feb. 28 in Spring Valley. In the first, investigators say a 17-year-old girl was outside of the 7-Eleven in the 10000 block of Campo Road when she was approached by a Black man wearing a black ski mask and a black T-shirt.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man had been sitting in a black Dodge Challenger by himself and asked the teen if she wanted a ride. She declined the offer, at which point the man reportedly “threatened to put her in his car.” The girl ran from the area and now is home safe with family, the department said.

The second incident happened Feb. 28 in the area of Kempton Street Elementary School in the 700 block of Kempton Street. In that instance, a 10-year-old girl claimed she was followed by a black, four-door sedan with dark rims.

The young girl said two people were in the vehicle: a Black man, aged between 30-40 years old who was driving with a passenger, described as a light-skinned man in the same age range as the driver.

San Diego County sheriff’s investigators on Thursday, March 3, 2022, released sketches of two men who authorities believe have been trying to lure children. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department photos)

Detectives said the child luring attempts “appear to be unrelated,” but authorities continue to investigate.

Those with information were to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers also is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.