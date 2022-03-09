SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday released a sketch of the man who reportedly approached a young teenage girl last month near a Spring Valley middle school.

The incident took place Feb. 28 and was reported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on March 4, the department said. That morning before 9 a.m., the student told detectives she was crossing a parking lot in the 9600 block of Campo Road when a man in a Toyota Prius offered her a ride.

When she declined his offer, investigators say the man “demanded” she get into the vehicle.

According to the girl, she ran across the street to avoid him and made it to school safely. She later reported it to staff at Spring Valley Academy, the department said.

The man was described as white and 29 or 30 years old with short, curly red hair. He was believed to wearing reading glasses and had a clean-shaven face. His Prius was said to be a newer model with no distinctive markings of stickers. The girl said she saw a 7, B and 1 on the license plate, but could not make out the complete sequence.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.