Skater robs North County bank

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – A skateboard-toting man in sunglasses robbed a northern San Diego County bank Thursday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Chase bank branch office on South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos about 11:45 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

He ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lt. Glen Twyman said.

The robber, who was carrying a red, white and blue skateboard, was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-11-inch, 150-pound white man in dark glasses, baggy black pants and a black hooded jacket with a gray logo on it.