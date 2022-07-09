SAN DIEGO – A 39-year skateboarder is recovering after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleed during a collision with a car in North Park.

According to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, in the 2500 block of Wightman Street. The skateboarder was attempting to cross the street headed westbound when he collided with a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old woman. The 39-year-old hit the passenger side of the car and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say that the man was determined to have suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed during the incident and that the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The 46-year-old driver of the vehicle involved was not hurt.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division.