Skateboarder suffers life-threatening injuries in car crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 33-year-old skateboarder suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday at 1900 Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley West, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 19-year-old man driving a westbound 2015 Dodge Dart apparently did not see the skateboarder who was in the same westbound lane and struck him, Heims said.

The victim suffered a fracture to the right leg and major trauma considered life-threatening, the officer said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.