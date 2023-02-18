SAN DIEGO — A skateboarder who was killed after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills neighborhood earlier this month has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Janell Greene, 43, was riding a skateboard on Feb. 3 while holding onto a friend’s bicycle as the two were traveling north on Hancock Street sometime after 1 p.m.

Officials say the pair turned to travel westbound on Noell Street and were headed towards trolley tracks when they noticed that the light was red and the railway arms were lowered. At that time, Greene reportedly let go of the bicycle and attempted to go around the lowered railway arm.

The medical examiner’s office said the skateboarder continued onto the railway tracks and was struck by a trolley. Officials say responding paramedics confirmed Greene’s death at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The bicyclist, whose identity has not been disclosed, was not injured during the incident.