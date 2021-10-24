Six months after Navy sailor’s murder, family continues to demand answers

LA MESA, Calif. — Sunday marks six months since the killing of Navy sailor Corneilius Donte Brown, and the victim’s family is increasing the reward money and speaking out about the case.

Brown’s parents are offering $9,000, in addition to the $1,000 San Diego Crime Stoppers reward to find more information on who murdered their 22-year-old son.

Brown was murdered on April 24 when he answered an unexpected knock at the front door of his apartment. According to police, upon opening the door, Brown encountered two suspects, one of them whom shot him multiple times. Brown was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

“It will still be anonymous, we won’t know who told, we just want the killers because even though one might have pulled the trigger, there were two of them and both of them need to be brought to justice,” Brown’s mother Adrienne Brown-Mills said.

Police are searching for two males wearing ski masks and black-hooded sweatshirts.

“You know what the consequences of war is, but for someone to just take his life like that is just, it’s just unforgiveable,” Brown’s father Norman Mills said.

His parents continue for answers and are asking for the public’s help in finding out who killed their son.

“He loved doing that game on the computer with 15, 20 other people,” Mills said. “He liked playing basketball. I mean he had swag about him also, but in a good way. He wasn’t out trying to do these negative things, that’s why we need justice for him – we need to know why our son was killed.”

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call the La Mesa Police Department (619) 667-7544 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line (888) 580-8477.