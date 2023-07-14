OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Six men who overdosed on fentanyl were revived Friday with Naloxone in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Seagaze Park next to the beach, located south of the Oceanside Pier, Blake Dorse with the Oceanside Fire Department (OFD) said in a news release.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found six men who had overdosed on fentanyl, which is known to be a highly potent drug and often deadly.

Dorse says if the patients had not been treated promptly with Naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdose, the men would not have survived the drug’s effects.

All six patients refused to be taken to the hospital against the advice of paramedics, officials said.

Synthetic opioids have contributed to over 72,000 U.S. deaths in 2022, according to OFD.

“The Oceanside Fire and Police Departments implore the public to stay clear of drugs and encourage people to carry Naloxone to help in the event that they come across a friend or family member who has overdosed,” Dorse said.