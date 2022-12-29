Authorities find stolen catalytic converters in a suspect’s vehicle in the Oceanside area on Dec. 29, 2022. (Oceanside Police Department)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Six suspects were arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading police on a pursuit in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m. in the 5000 block of Blackberry Way, where officers responded and located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them, Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department stated in a news release.

When the suspects failed to stop for the officers, they started a chase down state Route 76, which was ultimately terminated by the police due to safety reasons, according to police. However, several stop sticks had been strategically placed and helped disable the suspects’ vehicles near Loretta Street.

The suspects then got out of their vehicles and ran towards San Luis Rey Riverbed, Atenza said.

Authorities were able to quickly contain the area, apprehending the six suspects. Officers found two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly used in catalytic converter theft.

One of the suspects, a runaway girl, was released to her parents, police said. The other five adult suspects were booked on suspicion of grand theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a felony. A suspect was also booked on child endangerment.

Earlier this week, three men were arrested on suspicion of a catalytic converter theft in the 200 block of El Camino Real in Oceanside, according to authorities.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact Detective James at

(760) 435-4286 or email cjames@oceansideca.org.