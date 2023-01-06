SAN DIEGO – Drivers are having to avoid an offramp from State Route 163 in the Hillcrest neighborhood due to a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure is near the offramp of SR-163 to Quince Street.

The CHP, San Diego Police Department, City of San Diego and Caltrans are responding to the incident.

According to the USGS, sinkholes are common where the rock below the land surface is limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds, or rocks that can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. As the rock dissolves, spaces and caverns develop underground.

The sinkhole is expected to be handled by the city.