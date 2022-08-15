SAN DIEGO – Who’s ready for some football?

On Monday, single-game tickets for San Diego State University’s home games throughout the fall went on sale to the general public, marking the first time that Aztec fans will get to cheer on the team from the newly built Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs will play seven home games at Snapdragon Stadium, listed below:

Sept. 3: Aztecs vs. Arizona Wildcats (12:30 p.m.)

Sept. 10: Aztecs vs. Idaho State University Bengals

Sept. 24: Aztecs vs. University of Toledo Rockets (7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 8: Aztecs vs. Hawaii Warriors (4 p.m.)

Nov. 5: Aztecs vs. UNLV Running Rebels (4 p.m.)

Nov. 12: Aztecs vs. San Jose State Spartans

Nov. 26: Aztecs vs. Air Force Academy Falcons (6 p.m.)

Since the 2022 football season is the first at Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs have released a virtual 3D seat map that allows fans to take a tour of the stadium before buying tickets.

Seasonal tickets have been on sale since January and start at $250, according to representatives for the Aztec football team. Anyone interested in purchasing seasonal tickets can submit an interest form, found HERE, or call 619-283-7378. Seasonal parking passes are also available for $175 or $25 per game.

In 2021, the Aztecs finished 12-2 and ranked took the No. 25 spot in the Associated Press’ Top 25 college football team poll.

You can purchase tickets by clicking HERE.