The Flower Fields in Carlsbad. (Credit: The Flower Fields)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — With all of the wet weather the San Diego area has endured, it’s a good time to take in the sights of the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

The 50-acre rainbow of ranunculus flowers, now in full bloom, glow up the city’s coastline.

Guests can walk along the paths to observe and take pictures of the beautiful gardens. The outdoor space, as well as a 200-seat barn, are also available to be used for events like weddings and corporate gatherings.

Attractions include tractor-driven wagon rides, a 1,500-square foot greenhouse filled with Ecke poinsettias, the sweet pea maze, Santa’s playground, an orchid greenhouse and other themed gardens.

Tickets are available by reservation while parking is free.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields are open through May 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.